2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
192,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8637980
- Stock #: 2645
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5JEB45338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Vermilion.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 192,120 kms. Stock number 2645 is magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lariat Ultimate Package, Navigation, Diesel Engine, Sony Branded Premium Audio, Hd Satellite Digital Broadcast, Powercode Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5JEB45338.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Diesel Engine
Chrome Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Navigation
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
POWERCODE REMOTE ENGINE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
Sony Branded Premium Audio
