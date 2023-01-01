$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Flex
Limited EcoBoost
2018 Ford Flex
Limited EcoBoost
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,864KM
Used
VIN 2FMHK6DT1JBA21830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7942A
- Mileage 125,864 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen!
If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, this Ford Flex has the space and versatility you need. This 2018 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 125,864 kms. Stock number 7942A is white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Flex's trim level is Limited EcoBoost. The Limited trim adds some impressive luxury appointments to this Flex. Its high-end features include all-wheel drive, perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, remote start, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Touch Screen, Leather W/grey Suede Inserts, Collision Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6DT1JBA21830.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Roof Rails
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
Touch Screen
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Power Fold 3rd Row Seat
Collision Warning
Cargo Versatility Package
LEATHER W/GREY SUEDE INSERTS
2nd Row Split Folding Seats
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2018 Ford Flex