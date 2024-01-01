$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia NIRO
Touring
2018 Kia NIRO
Touring
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,030KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDCE3LC3J5169276
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7971A
- Mileage 73,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Kia's first CUV built from the ground up as a hybrid, the Niro surprises and performs with every drive. This 2018 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Life isn't one size fits all. That's why the 2018 Niro gives you an incredible amount of storage space and multiple configurations to fit everything you need. Smooth and reliable performance is delivered through Kia's parallel hybrid system that pairs an energy-dense 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery, a lightweight electric motor and the Niro's new 1.6L GDI engine for a combined 195 lb-ft of torque! Complementing the smart technology are sophisticated European design choices, like clean lines crafted to minimize drag and overall appeal.This SUV has 73,030 kms. Stock number 7971A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Life isn't one size fits all. That's why the 2018 Niro gives you an incredible amount of storage space and multiple configurations to fit everything you need. Smooth and reliable performance is delivered through Kia's parallel hybrid system that pairs an energy-dense 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery, a lightweight electric motor and the Niro's new 1.6L GDI engine for a combined 195 lb-ft of torque! Complementing the smart technology are sophisticated European design choices, like clean lines crafted to minimize drag and overall appeal.This SUV has 73,030 kms. Stock number 7971A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P225/45R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) w/Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.227
Engine: 1.6L Kappa GDI DOHC D-CVVT
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery 1.56 kWh Capacity
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
315w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 1,930 kgs (4255 lbs)
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: IMS Memory, 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar support, and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/height adjusters
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio -inc: AVN 4.0 w/8" LCD screen, harman/kardon audio, Android Auto plus Apple CarPlay, AUX and USB connection, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and USB charger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Webb's Ford
2018 Kia NIRO Touring 73,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 150,600 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 72,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Webb's Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2018 Kia NIRO