2019 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
2019 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
Used
102,250KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT5KEA62827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2019 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 102,250 kms. Stock number 8073A is white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. Stepping up to this Ford Expedition Platinum Max is a wise choice as you'll receive plenty of luxurious features such as exclusive aluminum wheels and exclusive exterior styling, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include lane keep assist, power heated and cooled luxury leather seats with power adjustable pedals, a mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds a 360 degree camera, automatic emergency braking, front and rear park assist, blind spot monitoring plus rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT5KEA62827.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-06-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
2019 Ford Expedition