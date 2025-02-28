$31,059+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$31,059
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,588KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59KFA89179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8234A
- Mileage 150,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 302A Luxury Equipment Group, FX4 Off-Road Package, Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist, XLT Sport Appearance Package!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 150,588 kms. Stock number 8234A is magma in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Fx4 Off-road Package, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Xlt Sport Appearance Package, Spray-in Bedliner, 20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E59KFA89179.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10011 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-02-28. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Exterior
Spray-in bedliner
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
Sport cloth bucket seats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
20-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
302A Luxury Equipment Group
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$31,059
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2019 Ford F-150