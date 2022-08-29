$47,900+ tax & licensing
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
102,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9071311
- Stock #: 7711A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E55KFA88904
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 102,333 kms. Stock number 7711A is oxford white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Fx4 Off-road Package, Blind Spot Detection, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E55KFA88904.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $362.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15492 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
2ND Row Heated Seats
Tailgate Step
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
20-inch 6-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4