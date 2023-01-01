$48,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
4X4 SUPERCREW
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
78,291KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707908
- Stock #: 7790A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E58KFD22044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,291 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,291 kms. Stock number 7790A is ingot silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E58KFD22044.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $369.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15815 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
