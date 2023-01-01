$64,900+ tax & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
138,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394547
- Stock #: 7861A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5KEC59034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 138,163 kms. Stock number 7861A is oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Navigation, Premium Audio, Hd Satellite Digital Broadcast, Leather 40/console/40 Seat, 18-inch Cast Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Running Boards.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5KEC59034.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $490.52 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $20974 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Interior
Navigation
Exterior
Chrome Running Boards
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
18-inch Cast Aluminum Wheels
