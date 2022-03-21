2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8873993

8873993 Stock #: 7706A

7706A VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEG18266

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7706A

Mileage 72,163 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Exterior Running Boards Trailer Hitch Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera SYNC 3 Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.