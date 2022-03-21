$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
72,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8873993
- Stock #: 7706A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEG18266
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,163 kms. Stock number 7706A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this premium F-350 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, exclusive Kingsville brown leather seats that are heated and cooled, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation, LED auto headlights, illuminated side running boards, 10-way power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 degree camera and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure waring, automatic emergency braking and genuine wood trim, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, smart device remote engine start, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3KEG18266.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SYNC 3
Ford Co-Pilot360
