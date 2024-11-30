$25,059+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$25,059
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,547KM
VIN 2FMPK4J9XLBB38592
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour BLK/GR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8151A
- Mileage 93,547 KM
Heated Seats, Equipment 250A Group, Cold Weather Package!
Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 93,547 kms. Stock number 8151A is magnetic grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than pure performance, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 3 complete with 4G WiFi hotspot capability, a premium sound system w/9 speakers, SiriusXM and an 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect and a wireless charging pad, heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, you also get blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, front fog lights, remote start and a rear view camera with Ford Co-Pilot360. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Equipment 250a Group, Cold Weather Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J9XLBB38592.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $8076 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-11-30. o~o
Heated Seats
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Equipment 250A Group
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
