Leather Seats, 21 inch Aluminum Wheels!

This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 87,187 kms. Stock number 8183A is rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorers trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 21 Inch Aluminum Wheels.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $12913 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.

2020 Ford Explorer

87,187 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Logo_NoBadges

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,187KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC3LGA65252

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8183A
  • Mileage 87,187 KM

Leather Seats, 21 inch Aluminum Wheels!

This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 87,187 kms. Stock number 8183A is rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 21 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $12913 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-10-31. o~o

Leather Seats

21 inch Aluminum Wheels

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2020 Ford Explorer