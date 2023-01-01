$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
62,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9469986
- Stock #: 2658
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8LEE91502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,329 KM
Vehicle Description
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Vermilion.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,329 kms. Stock number 2658 is agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Fx4 Off-road Package, Sunroof, Spray-in Bedliner, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8LEE91502.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Spray-in bedliner
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Power Stroke
