$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
142,795KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT2LN334701
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8377A
- Mileage 142,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 142,795 kms. Stock number 8377A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT2LN334701.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-11-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2020 RAM 1500