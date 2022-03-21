$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
780-853-2841
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Low Mileage
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
24,674KM
Used
- Stock #: 7685A
- VIN: 3C63R3DL9LG313452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour BLK/GR
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 24,674 kms. Stock number 7685A is grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL9LG313452.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
Cargo Box Lights
