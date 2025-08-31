$39,988+ GST
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$39,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$39,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$39,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
111,043KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6MGA44365
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8329A
- Mileage 111,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 111,043 kms. Stock number 8329A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC6MGA44365.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $301.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $12890 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-08-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Evasion Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Sync
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
2021 Ford Explorer