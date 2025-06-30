$CALL+ GST
2022 Ford F-150
Tremor
2022 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
90,425KM
VIN 1FTEW1E88NFA36127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8314A
- Mileage 90,425 KM
Vehicle Description
18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Equipment Group 400A!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2022 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,425 kms. Stock number 8314A is oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body coloured exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Equipment Group 400a.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E88NFA36127.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.

We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-06-30.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Equipment Group 400A
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-842-XXXX(click to show)
780-842-4400
Alternate Numbers1-888-842-0044
$CALL
+ GST>
Webb's 1441
780-842-4400
2022 Ford F-150