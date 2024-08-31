$82,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,785KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT1NED01252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8132A
- Mileage 59,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,785 kms. Stock number 8132A is star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1NED01252.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-08-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2022 Ford F-350