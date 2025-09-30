$CALL+ GST
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
135,465KM
VIN 3C63R3ML6NG236624
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8351A
- Mileage 135,465 KM
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start!
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,465 kms. Stock number 8351A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This refined Ram 3500 Laramie ramps up the comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps. This 2500 is built to work as hard as you do with class V towing equipment, a useful rear step bumper, automatic LED headlamps, and body coloured exterior accents. Drive with confidence and stay connected with a Uconnect touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G wi-fi hotspot, and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Siriusxm, 4g Lte.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3ML6NG236624.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-09-30. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
2022 RAM 3500