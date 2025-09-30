Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,465 kms. Stock number 8351A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 3500s trim level is Laramie. This refined Ram 3500 Laramie ramps up the comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps. This 2500 is built to work as hard as you do with class V towing equipment, a useful rear step bumper, automatic LED headlamps, and body coloured exterior accents. Drive with confidence and stay connected with a Uconnect touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G wi-fi hotspot, and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Siriusxm, 4g Lte. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3ML6NG236624 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3ML6NG236624</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-09-30. o~o

2022 RAM 3500

135,465 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

12945896

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Webb's 1441

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-4400

$CALL

+ GST

Used
135,465KM
VIN 3C63R3ML6NG236624

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 8351A
  Mileage 135,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start!

According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,465 kms. Stock number 8351A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This refined Ram 3500 Laramie ramps up the comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps. This 2500 is built to work as hard as you do with class V towing equipment, a useful rear step bumper, automatic LED headlamps, and body coloured exterior accents. Drive with confidence and stay connected with a Uconnect touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G wi-fi hotspot, and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Siriusxm, 4g Lte.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3ML6NG236624.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-09-30. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-XXXX

780-842-4400

1-888-842-0044
$CALL

+ GST>

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2022 RAM 3500