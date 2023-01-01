Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,851 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402896
  • Stock #: 7888A
  • VIN: 3GCUDHEL5PG126741

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7888A
  • Mileage 18,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 18,851 kms. Stock number 7888A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

EZ Lift Tailgate
Intellibeam
LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Webb's Ford

2017 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 154,632 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 138,163 KM
$64,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 101,022 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email Webb's Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-853-XXXX

(click to show)

780-853-2841

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory