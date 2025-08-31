$32,988+ GST
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$32,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$32,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$32,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
49,007KM
VIN 3FMCR9C6XPRD30158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8337A
- Mileage 49,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class II Trailer Tow Package!
Looking for off-roading capability with a mix off efficiency and tech features? This Bronco Sport is certainly up to the challenge. This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport an instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 49,007 kms. Stock number 8337A is cactus grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Ready for the great outdoors, this Bronco Outer Banks features heated leather seats with feature power lumbar adjustment, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, SiriusXM streaming radio and exclusive aluminum wheels. Also standard include voice-activated automatic air conditioning, an 8-inch SYNC 3 powered infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart charging USB type-A and type-C ports, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a robust terrain management system that features the trademark Go Over All Terrain (G.O.A.T.) driving modes. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, a rear view camera, 3 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C6XPRD30158.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.68 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10633 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-08-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
Premium Audio
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
2023 Ford Bronco Sport