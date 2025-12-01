$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
84,582KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94PBA34539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 84,582 kms. Stock number 2727 is grey in colour. It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. Stepping up to this SEL trim rewards you with plush heated front seats featuring power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, in addition to a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94PBA34539.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2025-12-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
2023 Ford Edge