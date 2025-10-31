$70,988+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$70,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$70,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$70,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
62,222KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED2PFC32259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Admiral Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8359A
- Mileage 62,222 KM
Vehicle Description
22-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Spray-In Bed Liner, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Limited Series!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,222 kms. Stock number 8359A is star white metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, evasion assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Additional features include larger exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Olufsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful 360 view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 22-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Spray-in Bed Liner, Limited Leather Bucket Seats, Limited Series, Advanced Security Pack Removal.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED2PFC32259.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $535.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $22886 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-10-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spray-in Bed Liner
Additional Features
Park Assist
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
22-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
Limited Series
advanced security pack removal
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
$70,988
+ GST>
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2023 Ford F-150