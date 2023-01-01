2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Listing ID: 10434804

10434804 Stock #: 2682

2682 VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5PBL20086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Asher Grey

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2682

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio LED Lights Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.