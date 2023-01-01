$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10434804
- Stock #: 2682
- VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5PBL20086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asher Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2682
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Very few crossover SUVs come close to the extreme refinement and opulence this 2023 Lincoln Nautilus offers. This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2023 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.Stock number 2682 is asher grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. With quintessential Lincoln luxury and refinement, this Nautilus Reserve features an express open/close dual-pane panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated perforated leather seats with 10-way driver and 8-way passenger adjustment, lumbar support and cushion extension, a hands-free liftgate for easy rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel with a power-adjustable steering column, and a captivating 13.2-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, navigation, and a sonorous 13-speaker Revel audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to a slew of features including blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera with a washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry with remote start, a keypad for extra security, three 12-volt DC power outlets, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP5PBL20086.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4