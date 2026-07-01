$CALL+ GST
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2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
136,058KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6REE98280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Darkened Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2743
- Mileage 136,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Stroke, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Captain Chairs, Heated Seats!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Vermilion.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,058 km. Stock number 2743 is Darkened Bronze Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-350 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Captain Chairs, Heated Seats, FX4 Off-Road Package, Running Boards.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6REE98280.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Vermilion.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,058 km. Stock number 2743 is Darkened Bronze Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-350 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Captain Chairs, Heated Seats, FX4 Off-Road Package, Running Boards.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6REE98280.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
Captain Chairs
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Power Stroke
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-842-XXXX(click to show)
780-842-4400
Alternate Numbers1-888-842-0044
$CALL
+ GST>
Webb's 1441
780-842-4400
2024 Ford F-350