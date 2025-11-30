$41,988+ GST
2024 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
2024 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$41,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$41,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$41,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
14,197KM
VIN 1FTER4HH0RLE27560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8312A
- Mileage 14,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Power Sliding Rear Window, Dual-Zone Climate Control!
Ready for any adventure, this impressive Ford Ranger offers a perfect blend of versatile and convenient features. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,197 kms. Stock number 8312A is iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels and bespoke exterior trim, remote engine start, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear-view camera. Additional features include SYNC 4A, front bumper tow hooks, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Power Sliding Rear Window, Dual-zone Climate Control, Chrome Appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4HH0RLE27560.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $316.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $13535 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-11-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Chrome Appearance Package
Interior
Navigation
Power sliding rear window
Dual-zone Climate Control
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$41,988
+ GST>
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2024 Ford Ranger