Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR, available now at Webbs 1441. This sleek blue Escape boasts a powerful engine and a spacious interior, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail.</p> <p>This Escape has only 71,904 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:</p> <ul> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and road trips.</li> <li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power for a thrilling driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable ride.</li> <li><strong>Sleek Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this stylish and modern SUV.</li> </ul> <p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and capable SUV. Visit Webbs 1441 today to see this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR in person.</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

71,904 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle
12543872

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD 4DR

Location

Webb's 1441

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-4400

  1. 12543872
  2. 12543872
  3. 12543872
  4. 12543872
  5. 12543872
  6. 12543872
  7. 12543872
  8. 12543872
  9. 12543872
  10. 12543872
  11. 12543872
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Anti-Theft Surcharge
+ $499
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
71,904KM
VIN 1FMCU9G97HUA43390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR, available now at Webb's 1441. This sleek blue Escape boasts a powerful engine and a spacious interior, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail.


This Escape has only 71,904 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:


  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and road trips.
  • Powerful Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power for a thrilling driving experience.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable ride.
  • Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern SUV.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and capable SUV. Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR in person.


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Webb's 1441

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR for sale in Wainwright, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR 71,904 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Vermilion, AB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 94,377 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Vermilion, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 83,480 KM $56,988 + tax & lic

Email Webb's 1441

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's 14 41 Wainwright

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

Call Dealer

780-842-XXXX

(click to show)

780-842-4400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-842-0044
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2017 Ford Escape