2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD 4DR
Location
Webb's 1441
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-842-4400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR, available now at Webb's 1441. This sleek blue Escape boasts a powerful engine and a spacious interior, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road trail.
This Escape has only 71,904 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to off-road adventures.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and road trips.
- Powerful Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power for a thrilling driving experience.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable ride.
- Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern SUV.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and capable SUV. Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4DR in person.
