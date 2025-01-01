$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Webb's Ford
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-853-2841
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,442 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD is a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable interior, this Escape is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The Escape SE AWD comes equipped with a powerful engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. This Escape has been meticulously maintained and has only 62,442 km on the odometer.
At Webb's 1441, we're confident you'll love this Escape. Here are five features that make this Escape stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with the Escape's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Interior: The Escape offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the Escape's efficient engine.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the Escape's suite of advanced technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with the Escape's stylish and modern design.
Come down to Webb's 1441 today and take this 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
