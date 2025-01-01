Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD, available now at Webbs 1441. This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring you can tackle any road condition with confidence. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, youll enjoy every journey, whether its a family road trip or a quick commute.

This Santa Fe has only 76,450 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle in excellent condition. Its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:

All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.
Comfortable Seating: Relax and enjoy the ride with plush seats that provide optimal support.
Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with a powerful yet efficient engine.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Webbs 1441 today to see this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD in person.

Details Description

Webb's 1441

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-4400

Used
76,450KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ3MH309515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD, available now at Webb's 1441. This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring you can tackle any road condition with confidence. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, you'll enjoy every journey, whether it's a family road trip or a quick commute.


This Santa Fe has only 76,450 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle in excellent condition. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.
  • Comfortable Seating: Relax and enjoy the ride with plush seats that provide optimal support.
  • Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with a powerful yet efficient engine.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD in person.


