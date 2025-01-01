$27,504+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
Location
Webb's 1441
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-842-4400
$27,504
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD, available now at Webb's 1441. This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring you can tackle any road condition with confidence. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, you'll enjoy every journey, whether it's a family road trip or a quick commute.
This Santa Fe has only 76,450 km on the odometer, making it a great value for a vehicle in excellent condition. It's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, including:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.
- Comfortable Seating: Relax and enjoy the ride with plush seats that provide optimal support.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with a powerful yet efficient engine.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV. Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD in person.
