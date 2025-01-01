Menu
This 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a head-turner, boasting a sleek black exterior and a powerful presence on the road. With only 32,562 km on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new, offering you the chance to experience the thrill of driving a nearly new SUV. This XLT trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.

Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The Explorers powerful engine and 4-wheel drive system provide confident handling in any weather condition, while its advanced safety features give you peace of mind on every journey.

Here are 5 features that make this Explorer stand out:

Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black SUV.
Powerful 4WD System: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected.
Low Mileage: Experience the thrill of a nearly new vehicle.

Visit Webbs 1441 today to see this stunning 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for yourself.

2022 Ford Explorer

32,562 KM

Details Description

$42,504

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

12382596

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Webb's 1441

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-4400

$42,504

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,562KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6NGA66287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a head-turner, boasting a sleek black exterior and a powerful presence on the road. With only 32,562 km on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new, offering you the chance to experience the thrill of driving a nearly new SUV. This XLT trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.


Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The Explorer's powerful engine and 4-wheel drive system provide confident handling in any weather condition, while its advanced safety features give you peace of mind on every journey.


Here are 5 features that make this Explorer stand out:


  1. Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black SUV.
  2. Powerful 4WD System: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  3. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  4. Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected.
  5. Low Mileage: Experience the thrill of a nearly new vehicle.

Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this stunning 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for yourself.


Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's 14 41 Wainwright

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-XXXX

780-842-4400

$42,504

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2022 Ford Explorer