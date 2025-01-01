$42,504+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Webb's 1441
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-842-4400
$42,504
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,562 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a head-turner, boasting a sleek black exterior and a powerful presence on the road. With only 32,562 km on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new, offering you the chance to experience the thrill of driving a nearly new SUV. This XLT trim comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for family adventures or weekend getaways. The Explorer's powerful engine and 4-wheel drive system provide confident handling in any weather condition, while its advanced safety features give you peace of mind on every journey.
Here are 5 features that make this Explorer stand out:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black SUV.
- Powerful 4WD System: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected.
- Low Mileage: Experience the thrill of a nearly new vehicle.
Visit Webb's 1441 today to see this stunning 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for yourself.
Webb's 1441
Webb's 14 41 Wainwright
