2022 Ford Maverick
XL AWD SuperCrew
2022 Ford Maverick
XL AWD SuperCrew
Location
Webb's 1441
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
102,531KM
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA01770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,531 KM
