Used 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew for sale in Wainwright, AB

2022 Ford Maverick

102,531 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
2022 Ford Maverick

XL AWD SuperCrew

13075267

2022 Ford Maverick

XL AWD SuperCrew

Location

Webb's 1441

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-4400

$CALL

+ GST

Used
102,531KM
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA01770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,531 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

