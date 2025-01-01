$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport Manual
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport Manual
Location
Webb's Ford
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Webb's 1441 is excited to present this head-turning 2022 Subaru WRX Sport Manual! This sporty sedan is ready to ignite your passion for the open road. With its iconic blue exterior and a manual transmission, you'll be in complete control, experiencing the raw power and precision that Subaru is known for. This WRX has only 28,736 KM on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures.
This WRX Sport Manual is more than just a car; it's a statement. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling and grip, no matter the weather conditions. The four-door design offers practicality without sacrificing the WRX's sporty DNA. Get ready to experience the thrill of a true driver's car.
Here are some of the features that make this WRX a must-see:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the ultimate connection to the road with the precision of a manual gearbox.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subaru's legendary AWD system.
- Sporty Sedan Design: Turn heads with the WRX's aggressive styling and iconic blue exterior.
- Low Mileage: With only 28,736 KM, this WRX is practically brand new and ready for years of excitement.
- Performance-Oriented: Experience the thrill of a car built for driving enthusiasts.
Powered by AutoIntelligence
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Webb's Ford
Email Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
Webb's 14 41 Wainwright
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-853-2841