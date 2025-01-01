Menu
<p>Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Webbs 1441 is excited to present this head-turning 2022 Subaru WRX Sport Manual! This sporty sedan is ready to ignite your passion for the open road. With its iconic blue exterior and a manual transmission, youll be in complete control, experiencing the raw power and precision that Subaru is known for. This WRX has only 28,736 KM on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This WRX Sport Manual is more than just a car; its a statement. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling and grip, no matter the weather conditions. The four-door design offers practicality without sacrificing the WRXs sporty DNA. Get ready to experience the thrill of a true drivers car.</p> <p>Here are some of the features that make this WRX a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the ultimate connection to the road with the precision of a manual gearbox.</li> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to Subarus legendary AWD system.</li> <li><strong>Sporty Sedan Design:</strong> Turn heads with the WRXs aggressive styling and iconic blue exterior.</li> <li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 28,736 KM, this WRX is practically brand new and ready for years of excitement.</li> <li><strong>Performance-Oriented:</strong> Experience the thrill of a car built for driving enthusiasts.</li> </ul>

2022 Subaru WRX

28,736 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru WRX

Sport Manual

12567395

2022 Subaru WRX

Sport Manual

Location

Webb's Ford

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-853-2841

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Anti-Theft Surcharge
+ $499
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
28,736KM
VIN JF1VBAF66N9019081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

Webb's 14 41 Wainwright

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

2022 Subaru WRX