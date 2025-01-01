Menu
2023 Ford Edge

Details

$CALL

+ GST
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

12870257

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Webb's Ford

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-853-2841

$CALL

+ GST

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Tire Levy Surcharge
+ $25
First Canadian Security Surcharge
+ $499
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
CALL
VIN 2FMPK4K99PBA35975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

Webb's 14 41 Wainwright

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

$CALL

+ GST>

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2023 Ford Edge