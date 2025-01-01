$77,504+ GST
Location
Webb's 1441
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-842-4400
$77,504
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2024 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4, now available at Webb's 1441. This black beauty is ready to turn heads with its commanding presence and luxurious appointments. With only 67,372 KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. Whether you're hauling the family, gear, or both, this SUV offers the space and performance you need to conquer any road.
This Expedition isn't just about size; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The LIMITED MAX trim offers a premium feel with its refined interior and advanced technology. You'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, no matter where your journey takes you. The 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it the perfect choice for navigating snowy winters or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Expedition:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Soak in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.
- B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with the premium B&O sound system.
- Leather-Trimmed Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and sophistication with luxurious leather seating.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for all your passengers and belongings.
