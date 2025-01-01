Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2024 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4, now available at Webbs 1441. This black beauty is ready to turn heads with its commanding presence and luxurious appointments. With only 67,372 KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. Whether youre hauling the family, gear, or both, this SUV offers the space and performance you need to conquer any road.</p> <p>This Expedition isnt just about size; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The LIMITED MAX trim offers a premium feel with its refined interior and advanced technology. Youll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, no matter where your journey takes you. The 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it the perfect choice for navigating snowy winters or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.</p> <p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Expedition:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Soak in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.</li> <li><strong>B&O Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with the premium B&O sound system.</li> <li><strong>Leather-Trimmed Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and sophistication with luxurious leather seating.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for all your passengers and belongings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Powered by AutoIntelligence™</p>

2024 Ford Expedition

67,372 KM

Details Description

$77,504

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12843415

2024 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX 4X4

Location

Webb's 1441

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

780-842-4400

  1. 12843415
  2. 12843415
  3. 12843415
  4. 12843415
  5. 12843415
  6. 12843415
  7. 12843415
  8. 12843415
  9. 12843415
  10. 12843415
  11. 12843415
  12. 12843415
Contact Seller

$77,504

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$76,995

Adjustments

First Canadian Security Surcharge
+ $499
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$77,504
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
67,372KM
VIN 1FMJK2A82REA20695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2024 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4, now available at Webb's 1441. This black beauty is ready to turn heads with its commanding presence and luxurious appointments. With only 67,372 KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service. Whether you're hauling the family, gear, or both, this SUV offers the space and performance you need to conquer any road.


This Expedition isn't just about size; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The LIMITED MAX trim offers a premium feel with its refined interior and advanced technology. You'll enjoy a comfortable and connected ride, no matter where your journey takes you. The 4-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it the perfect choice for navigating snowy winters or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.


Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Expedition:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Soak in the sunshine and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic roof.
  • B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with the premium B&O sound system.
  • Leather-Trimmed Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and sophistication with luxurious leather seating.
  • Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of advanced safety features.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for all your passengers and belongings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Webb's 1441

Used 2024 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Wainwright, AB
2024 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 67,372 KM $77,504 + GST
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD for sale in Wainwright, AB
2023 Ford Escape Platinum AWD 41,997 KM $35,504 + GST
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Platinum 4wd for sale in Wainwright, AB
2022 Ford Explorer Platinum 4wd 85,972 KM $45,504 + GST

Email Webb's 1441

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's 14 41 Wainwright

2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4

Call Dealer

780-842-XXXX

(click to show)

780-842-4400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-842-0044
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$77,504

+ GST>

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2024 Ford Expedition