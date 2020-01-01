Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

100,094 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

888-530-9823

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,094KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6218148
  • Stock #: 0U5251
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU0DR100535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,094 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE had an original MSRP of $37,779 and comes with plenty of features. Some of the features include rear view camera, active park assist, navigation, lane keeping system, BLIS and much more. This unit also comes with two sets of rims and tires, one winter and the other all season. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

2018 Ford Flex SEL
 55,809 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 43,896 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 44,616 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

Call Dealer

888-530-XXXX

(click to show)

888-530-9823

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory