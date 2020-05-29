+ taxes & licensing
This 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD had an original MSRP of $37,549 and comes with plenty of features. The unit is powered by the 2.0L Ecoboost engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. This escape has heated leather seats, panoramic roof, power liftgate, SYNC, 10-way power driver seats, reverse camera and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.
Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
