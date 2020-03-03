Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,702KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713447
  • Stock #: 0U5174
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF6E5222824
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This 2014 Mustang GT Convertible Premium had an original MSRP of $49,889 and comes with all the plenty of features. Some of the options this vehicle comes with are leather seats, revers park assist, heated seats, SYNC, power convertible top and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

2017 Ford F-150 King...
 53,613 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT
 0 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion Tit...
 142,345 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-530-XXXX

(click to show)

888-530-9823

Send A Message