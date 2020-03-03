2016 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.