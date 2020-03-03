Menu
2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,001KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744602
  • Stock #: K718AC
  • VIN: 1G1FG1R7XG0139311
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Check out this one owner Chevrolet Camaro 2SS, this recent trade in has all the right features. Some of the options include, power sunroof, navigation, six-speed manual transmission, leather seats, magnetic ride control, performance exhaust and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

