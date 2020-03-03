5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7
Here is a 2017 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4X4, this full size SUV had an original MSRP of $74,089 and is powered by the 3.5L Ecoboost engine. Some of the features include with this unit are SYNC 3, remote vehicle start, self rear load leveling suspension, BLIS, power moonroof, and much more. This unit started its life in British Columbia as a previous daily rental in 2017. The vehicle was registered privately in Alberta in 2018. The vehicle has a Carfax claim of $11,589.31 and has been priced accordingly. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.
Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
