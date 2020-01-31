This 2017 Ford F-150 Limited is a one owner sold new here at Brentridge Ford and had an original MSRP of $79,369. Some of the many features included with this vehicle are SYNC CONNECT, SYNC 3, navigation, twin panel moonroof, reverse camera, remote vehicle start, LED headlamps and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”

AMVIC licensed dealer.