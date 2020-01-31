This 2017 Ford F-150 Limited is a one owner sold new here at Brentridge Ford and had an original MSRP of $79,369. Some of the many features included with this vehicle are SYNC CONNECT, SYNC 3, navigation, twin panel moonroof, reverse camera, remote vehicle start, LED headlamps and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
AMVIC licensed dealer.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Power Retractable Running Boards
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Seat-Massage
- Automatic Parking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Seatbelt Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.