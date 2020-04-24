Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,983KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934526
  • Stock #: U5188T
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX6K6277109
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD powered by a 2.0L Turbo charged engine with 252 hp mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. This SUV comes with plenty of features including a moonroof, Bluetooth technology, cruise control, rear view camera, remote vehicle start, ONSTAR and so much more. This previous daily rental has been price aggressively in the market place. Out of province British Columbia. Stop by Brentridge Ford or reach out to us for more online information.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

