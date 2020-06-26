+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD had an original MSRP of $50,289 and comes with plenty of features. This luxury SUV has the 301A equipment group which includes adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, enhanced park assist, panoramic roof, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front seats. The vehicle also comes with FORDPASS CONNECT, intelligent access with push button start, remote vehicle start, rear view camera, SYNC 3 with apple car play or android auto, wireless charging pad and much more. This vehicle began its life as a previous daily rental in Saskatchewan the out of province inspection has been completed. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.
Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
