+ taxes & licensing
888-530-9823
5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7
888-530-9823
+ taxes & licensing
Here is a 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD, this luxury sport SUV had an original MSRP of $57,349 powered by the 2.7L Ecoboost engine mated to an eight-speed transmission. This unit was a Company Service Vehicle and not a previous daily rental, all rebates have been applied in the pricing. Some of the many options on this vehicle are FORDPASS CONNECT, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, intelligent access with push button start, lane keeping system, remote vehicle start, reverse camera system, class 2 trailer tow package, adaptive cruise control, panoramic roof, navigation, enhanced park assist, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.
Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
AMVIC licensed dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7