2019 Ford Escape

Ford Certified Pre-Owned Customers receive many benefits, including:

• Comprehensive Warranty Coverage (12 Month / 20,000 KM)

• 172-point vehicle inspection

• Low $100 Deductible

• 24 Hour Roadside assistance for full duration of the Limited Warranty

• Service Loaner coverage (overnight repairs only)

• $1,000 trip interruption protection and Destination Assistance

• Oil & Filter change completed prior to delivery along with new windshield wipers blades and a full fuel tank.

This 2019 Escape SEL AWD had an original MSRP of $36,889 and comes with loads features. Some of the many options included with this unit are Lane Keeping system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic roof, SYNC 3 with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, FORDPASS with CONNECT, remote vehicle start, intelligent access with push button start and much more.

AMVIC licensed dealer.