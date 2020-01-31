Menu
2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,782KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4661622
  • Stock #: U5172T
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD6KUB15917
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Ford Certified Pre-Owned Customers receive many benefits, including:

• Comprehensive Warranty Coverage (12 Month / 20,000 KM)

• 172-point vehicle inspection 

• Low $100 Deductible

• 24 Hour Roadside assistance for full duration of the Limited Warranty

• Service Loaner coverage (overnight repairs only)

• $1,000 trip interruption protection and Destination Assistance

• Oil & Filter change completed prior to delivery along with new windshield wipers blades and a full fuel tank.

This 2019 Escape SEL AWD had an original MSRP of $36,889 and comes with loads features. Some of the many options included with this unit are Lane Keeping system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic roof, SYNC 3 with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, FORDPASS with CONNECT, remote vehicle start, intelligent access with push button start and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

