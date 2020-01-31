Ford Certified Pre-Owned Customers receive many benefits, including:

• Comprehensive Warranty Coverage (12 Month / 20,000 KM)

• 172-point vehicle inspection

• Low $100 Deductible

• 24 Hour Roadside assistance for full duration of the Limited Warranty

• Service Loaner coverage (overnight repairs only)

• $1,000 trip interruption protection and Destination Assistance

• Oil & Filter change completed prior to delivery along with new windshield wipers blades and a full fuel tank.

This 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD has an original MSRP of $43,339 and is powered by the 2.0L Ecoboost engine. Some of the many features included with this vehicle are FORDPASS CONNECT, SYNC 3 with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, Sport Appearance Package, panoramic roof, navigation, hand free liftgate, intelligent access with push button start, remote vehicle start, reverse camera active park assist and much more. This vehicle started its life as a previous daily rental in British Columbia, the out of province inspection has been completed. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration.Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”

AMVIC licensed dealer.