2019 Ford Flex

Here is a 2019 seven passenger Ford Flex Limited AWD powered by the 3.5L Ecoboost engine. This SUV had an original MSRP of $58,939 and comes with plenty of features. Some of the many options included with this vehicle are Limited appearance package, multipanel vista roof, navigation, remote vehicle start, power tailgate, intelligent access with push button start, SYNC 3, power folding 3rd row seating, active park assist, adaptive cruise control and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer. This unit began its life as a previous daily rental in British Columbia, the out of province inspection has been completed.
Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin. Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years. Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta. We are always as close as a phone call or email. Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you. Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service. And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.”
