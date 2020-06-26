Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

888-530-9823

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

Contact Seller

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,233KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5318225
  • Stock #: U5209T
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT1KBA15771
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Here is a 2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD powered by the 3.5L Ecoboost engine, this seven-passenger SUV had an original MSRP of $58,489 and comes with plenty of features. Some of the many options include active park assist, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, power folding 3rd row seat, 10-way power heated and cooled front seats, appearance package, navigation, multipanel vista roof, SYNC 3, remote vehicle start, reverse camera system and much more. This vehicle was a previous daily rental registered in British Columbia. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 28,319 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 29,480 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 62,300 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

Call Dealer

888-530-XXXX

(click to show)

888-530-9823

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory