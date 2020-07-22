Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

11,181 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

888-530-9823

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

888-530-9823

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5661180
  • Stock #: U5231T
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH2KLA21076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,181 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat crew cab had an original MSRP of $51,234 and was a Company Service Vehicle not a previous daily rental. Some of the many options included with this unit are FORDPASS CONNECT, SYNC 3 with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, rear view camera, intelligent access with push button start, Lariat chrome package, FX4 off road package, trailer tow package and much more. Stop by Brentridge Ford and ask for a complete demonstration of all the features this vehicle has to offer.

Brentridge.com where “cars cost less in Wetaskiwin.” Located in the heart of Alberta, Brentridge Ford is located in the small community of Wetaskiwin.  Brentridge Ford has been growing its loyal customer base for more than 30 years.  Serving customers across the entire country, Brentridge Ford is proud to be currently ranked as one of the top performers in COMPLETELY SATISFIED customers in all of Alberta.  We are always as close as a phone call or email.  Whether you are inquiring for a new or gently-used vehicle, our dedicated sales team is ready to respond to you.  Our entire team is committed to serving our customers in all stages of ownership from purchase to service.  And never forget “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin.” 

AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

Brentridge Ford Sales Ltd

5604 41 Ave, Wetaskiwin, AB T9A 3M7

