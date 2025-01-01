$3,495+ taxes & licensing
2007 Saturn Vue
IT'S DIFFERENT IN A SATURN
2007 Saturn Vue
IT'S DIFFERENT IN A SATURN
Location
KOT Auto Group
872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1
250 395-2414
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,574 KM
Vehicle Description
This outstanding example of a 2007 Saturn VUE is offered by Sunrise Ford.
This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Saturn VUE. Superior acceleration
unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Saturn VUE.
This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Saturn VUE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality
and Character.
*VEHICLE NOT SUITABLE FOR TRANSPORTATION* *VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED* Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable!
Stock # SW814861
*VSA Licensed
or $299 Documentation Fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices
http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Saturn-Vue-2007-id12373390.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Sunrise Ford
Call Dealer
250 395-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250 395-2414