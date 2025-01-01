Menu
This outstanding example of a 2007 Saturn VUE is offered by Sunrise Ford. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Saturn VUE. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Saturn VUE. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Saturn VUE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *VEHICLE NOT SUITABLE FOR TRANSPORTATION* *VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED* Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team, impressive inventory, feature-filled facility, and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # SW814861 *VSA Licensed Dealer # 10156. Prices do not include GST/PST or $299 Documentation Fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices, kilometers, options, and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information, questions, or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Sunrise Ford.

2007 Saturn Vue

270,574 KM

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Saturn Vue

IT'S DIFFERENT IN A SATURN

12621573

2007 Saturn Vue

IT'S DIFFERENT IN A SATURN

KOT Auto Group

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

250 395-2414

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,574KM
VIN 5GZCZ63497S814861

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,574 KM

This outstanding example of a 2007 Saturn VUE is offered by Sunrise Ford.

This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Saturn VUE. Superior acceleration


unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Saturn VUE.

This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Saturn VUE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality


and Character.


*VEHICLE NOT SUITABLE FOR TRANSPORTATION* *VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED* Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable!

Stock # SW814861

*VSA Licensed


or $299 Documentation Fee. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Saturn-Vue-2007-id12373390.html

reliability
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
Dealer # 10156. Prices do not include GST/PST
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Sunrise Ford.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Sunrise Ford

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing>

