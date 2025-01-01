$3,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Flex
limited
Location
KOT Auto Group
872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1
250 395-2414
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SWA89443
- Mileage 270,655 KM
Vehicle Description
This outstanding example of a 2009 Ford Flex Limited is offered by Sunrise Ford.
Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Flex Limited is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads
and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.
You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind
this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today!
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable!
*VSA Licensed
Vehicle Features
