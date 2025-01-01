Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This outstanding example of a 2009 Ford Flex Limited is offered by Sunrise Ford. <p>Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Flex Limited is the vehicle others dream to own. Dont miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads</p> <p> and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.</p> <p>Youve found the one youve been looking for. Your dream car. Just what youve been looking for. With quality in mind</p> <p> this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.<br /><br /><span style=font-size: 8.5pt; font-family: Verdana</p> <p>sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM</p> <p> and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! <br /><br /></span>Stock #SWA89443<br /><br />*VSA Licensed</p> <p> or $699 Admin Fee Road Hazard Warranty or a $499 3-year tire/rim coverage . While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices</p> <a href=http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Ford-Flex-2009-id11499797.html>http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Ford-Flex-2009-id11499797.html</a>

2009 Ford Flex

270,655 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle
12390516

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Location

KOT Auto Group

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

250 395-2414

  1. 12390516
  2. 12390516
  3. 12390516
  4. 12390516
  5. 12390516
  6. 12390516
  7. 12390516
  8. 12390516
  9. 12390516
  10. 12390516
  11. 12390516
  12. 12390516
  13. 12390516
  14. 12390516
  15. 12390516
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
270,655KM
VIN 2FMEK63C39BA89443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SWA89443
  • Mileage 270,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2009 Ford Flex Limited is offered by Sunrise Ford.

Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Flex Limited is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads


and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.

You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind


this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable!

Stock #SWA89443

*VSA Licensed


or $699 Admin Fee Road Hazard Warranty or a $499 3-year tire/rim coverage . While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Ford-Flex-2009-id11499797.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TIRE TAX
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
Dealer # 10156. Prices do not include GST/PST
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Sunrise Ford.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KOT Auto Group

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA FWD, NAVIGATION, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER for sale in Penticton, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA FWD, NAVIGATION, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER 3,998 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/Honda Sensing, ROOF RACK, HEATED SEATS, LANE WARNING for sale in Penticton, BC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/Honda Sensing, ROOF RACK, HEATED SEATS, LANE WARNING 165,818 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage DEMO DISCOUNT $2615.00!!! for sale in 100 Mile House, BC
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage DEMO DISCOUNT $2615.00!!! 3,434 KM $37,795 + tax & lic

Email KOT Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Sunrise Ford

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

Call Dealer

250 395-XXXX

(click to show)

250 395-2414

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 395-2414

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Flex