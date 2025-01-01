$41,220+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick
XLT DEMO DISCOUNT $1750.00!!!
2024 Ford Maverick
XLT DEMO DISCOUNT $1750.00!!!
Location
KOT Auto Group
872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1
250 395-2414
$41,220
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DESERT SAND
- Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,500 KM
Vehicle Description
you have found exactly what you've been looking for. The Ford Maverick XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality
and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Maverick XLT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many
the Ford Maverick XLT is a perfect addition to any home.
Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
don't wait - come see us today!
Stock #24MV08
*VSA Licensed
$799 Documentation Fee or $499 3-year tire/rim coverage. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices
http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Ford-Maverick-2024-id11682979.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Sunrise Ford
Call Dealer
250 395-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250 395-2414