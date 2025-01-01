Menu
you have found exactly what youve been looking for. The Ford Maverick XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality and Character. There is no reason why you shouldnt buy this Ford Maverick XLT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many the Ford Maverick XLT is a perfect addition to any home.

Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off dont wait - come see us today!

Stock #24MV08

*VSA Licensed $799 Documentation Fee or $499 3-year tire/rim coverage. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices

2024 Ford Maverick

2,500 KM

$41,220

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick

XLT DEMO DISCOUNT $1750.00!!!

12390555

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT DEMO DISCOUNT $1750.00!!!

KOT Auto Group

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

250 395-2414

$41,220

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,500KM
VIN 3FTTW8H30RRA99599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DESERT SAND
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

you have found exactly what you've been looking for. The Ford Maverick XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality


and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Maverick XLT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many


the Ford Maverick XLT is a perfect addition to any home.


Contact our team at (250) 395-2414 or stop by Sunrise Ford today! We are open from 8:30AM to 5PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


don't wait - come see us today!

Stock #24MV08

*VSA Licensed


$799 Documentation Fee or $499 3-year tire/rim coverage. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.sunriseford.ca/used/Ford-Maverick-2024-id11682979.html

reliability
TIRE TAX
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
Dealer # 10156. Prices do not include GST/PST
we have great relationships with lenders
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Sunrise Ford.



but adored by more
Looking for a clean
well-cared for 2024 Ford Maverick? This is it. Look no further

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Sunrise Ford

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, BC V0K 2E1

$41,220

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 395-2414

2024 Ford Maverick